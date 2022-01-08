Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) to Hold

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $242.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis’ momentum continues on its innovative portfolio of petcare parasiticides, including Simparica Trio, as well as dermatology products (Apoquel and Cytopoint). The company also upped its annual guidance. The uptake of Librela and Solensia, its new monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies for osteoarthritis (OA) pain in dogs and cats, is encouraging in Europe and should boost growth. The companion animal portfolio maintains momentum for the company. The launch of innovative products (ProHeart, Librela, Revolution Plus, and many vaccines) bolstered the portfolio and should fuel growth in the upcoming quarters. However, the livestock portfolio has been affected by generic competition across cattle, poultry and swine in the United States. Pricing pressure will continue to hurt sales in this category.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $211.09 on Friday. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

