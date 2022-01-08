Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after buying an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.