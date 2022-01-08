Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of CWAN opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

