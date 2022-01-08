Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.59.

FIVN stock opened at $134.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $2,545,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

