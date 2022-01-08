Zacks Investment Research Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

FND opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

