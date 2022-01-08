Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of IKNA opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,278 shares of company stock worth $400,332.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

