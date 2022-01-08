Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.70 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 55.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazydays will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 291,709 shares valued at $6,305,655. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

