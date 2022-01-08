Zacks Investment Research Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.92.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LivePerson by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

