Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to “Buy”

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $21.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $54,231,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in Stellantis by 20.1% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $33,409,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 16.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

