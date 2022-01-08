Zigcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and $1.35 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0824 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006191 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

