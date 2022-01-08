Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

