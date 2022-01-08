Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $211.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.