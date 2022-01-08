Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 7,169,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,400,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $313.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 250,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zomedica by 34.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Zomedica by 1,480.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 612,592 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.