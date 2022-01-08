Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.95.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $171.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.72 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

