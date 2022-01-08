Zoracles (ZORA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,050.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $168.67 or 0.00412880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $921,423.42 and approximately $39,050.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00077100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.40 or 0.07349612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,782.91 or 0.99832935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006857 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

