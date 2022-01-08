Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $261.53 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.85.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

