-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Calavo Growers reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGW opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $772.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -171.64%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.