$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AZEK reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.47. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

