$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of CLAR opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

