0xBitcoin Price Reaches $1.72 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $656,766.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005739 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 8,183,550 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

