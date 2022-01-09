$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. The stock had a trading volume of 289,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,144. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

