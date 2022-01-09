$1.85 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. 6,332,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,549. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $94.18 and a 12 month high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

