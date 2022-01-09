$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. State Street posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,856. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.