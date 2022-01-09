$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.94. State Street posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,856. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

