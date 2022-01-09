10,500 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $6.20 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

