1,126 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.