$119.49 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $126.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $459.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $514.12 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 2,422,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

