127,000 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,379,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH opened at $103.90 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

