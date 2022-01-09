$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $142.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $533.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.08.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

