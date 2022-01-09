$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $142.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $533.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.
Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.08.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.