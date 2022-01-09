$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 237,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,575. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $13,221,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

