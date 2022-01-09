169,986 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

