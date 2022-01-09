20,558 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.
UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
