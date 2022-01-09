20,558 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.