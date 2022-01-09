25,000 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Highland Transcend Partners I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter worth $117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth $713,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter worth $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Highland Transcend Partners I Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.