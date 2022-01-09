$274.34 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce $274.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $277.70 million. Funko posted sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $967.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 509.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 267,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 462.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 213,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO remained flat at $$18.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. Funko has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

