$274.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $274.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 640,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

