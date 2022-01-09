$305.17 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $305.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.46 million to $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

CPT traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $166.89. 934,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

