$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 716,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05. Couchbase has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

