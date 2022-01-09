3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £147 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 10 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($198.09).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.84) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($207.22).

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($18.11) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($199.22).

LON III opened at GBX 1,452 ($19.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.29. 3i Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

