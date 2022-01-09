$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $32.62 on Thursday, hitting $669.29. 1,569,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.