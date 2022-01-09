$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PHAS stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
