$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.33 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAS stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

