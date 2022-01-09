$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce $41.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 290,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,748. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

