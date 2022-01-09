$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $43.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $44.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

CATC opened at $91.82 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $639.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

