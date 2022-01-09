$433.25 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $433.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.00 million and the highest is $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

PK stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 89.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

