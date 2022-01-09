450 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $355.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.83 and its 200-day moving average is $452.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

