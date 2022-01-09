500 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $434.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

