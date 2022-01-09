$51.43 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.20 million. DHT posted sales of $77.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $205.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 1,206,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of -0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,038 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,978,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DHT by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

