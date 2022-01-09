534,911 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 534,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.41 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

