$592.89 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post $592.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.80 million and the lowest is $588.05 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.75.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.91. 851,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,846. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

