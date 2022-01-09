67,100 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,595,000. Zscaler makes up 2.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $261.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.85.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

