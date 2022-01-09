$7.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report sales of $7.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.76 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.61 billion to $29.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.42.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $541.06. 3,381,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,481. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.55 and a 200-day moving average of $590.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

