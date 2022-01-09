77,468 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.57 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

